City Pages People Issue 2019: Meet the unsung heroes of the Twin Cities

In this state, anyway. Like anywhere, Minnesota's got plenty of challenges to face: healthcare, education, childcare, racial disparities, affordable housing, transportation, access to healthy food,... um, weather?

If we're gonna get through all this, the people listed below will each be playing a part. They're political, cultural, entrepreneurial, and artistic trailblazers. Poets, publishers, activists, and servants. A soccer star. An advocate for immigrants, and another for the homeless.

It's an impressive bunch, and we're lucky to have them around. Meet our choices for the 2019 City Pages People Issue.

Collin Martin: The Trailblazer

A one-of-his-kind pro athlete and LGBTQ inspiration.

LaTrisha Vetaw: The Public Servant

Keeping a politically fraught Park Board honest.

Hieu Minh Nguyen: The Poet Explorer

Celebrated wordsmith head-over-heels for the Twin Cities.

Xavier Tavera: The Photographer

His photos are are only half the story.

Nona Marie Invie: The Booker

Working toward a more inclusive music scene.

Bryan Boyce: The Publisher

Founder of a one-of-its-kind publishing house for people with disabilities.

Steve Simon: The Voter's Guard Dog

Protecting Minnesota from attacks on our democracy.

Scottie Pekarek: The East Side's Governor

Giving is just what you do when you're the governor of the East Side.

Robert Boone: The Newspaperman

Helming Duluth's alt-weekly for 22 years.

Katie Haun Schuring: The Preservationist

Lover and protector of Minneapolis' old buildings.

Cat Polidova: The Fat Liberation Activist

Doing big things as the owner of CAKE Plus-Size Retail and host of Matter of Fat.

Evva Kraikul and Nicolaas VaMeerten: The Game Changers

GLITCH co-founders are making the video game industry accessible to all.

Andrew Broder: The Musician

Raising money for great causes and throwing fun shows in the process.

Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre: The Spoken Word Sage

Spoken word poet bringing a socially conscious message to the masses.

Bill Koutsky: The Benefactor

Will make you believe you can graduate college.

Shrey Pothini: The Prodigy

Getting his whole town to give to the homeless.

Carley Kammerer and Ben Griswold: The Coffee Missionaries

Keeping farmers market-goers caffeinated and youth experiencing homelessness employed since 2017.

José Luis Villaseñor: The Renaissance Man

Immigrant rights, youth empowerment, food access, environmental issues, sustainable transportation—the Tamales y Bicicletas founder is tackling it all.

Kelzee Tibbetts and Hannah Volkman: The Food Rescuers

Fighting for food-free landfills, one delivery at a time.

Abdirahman Muse: The Organizer

The Somali immigrant who took on Amazon.