Gallery Grid 1/41 Tony Nelson 2/41 Tony Nelson 3/41 Tony Nelson 4/41 Tony Nelson 5/41 Tony Nelson 6/41 Tony Nelson 7/41 Tony Nelson 8/41 Tony Nelson 9/41 Tony Nelson 10/41 Tony Nelson 11/41 Tony Nelson 12/41 Tony Nelson 13/41 Tony Nelson 14/41 Tony Nelson 15/41 Tony Nelson 16/41 Tony Nelson 17/41 Tony Nelson 18/41 Tony Nelson 19/41 Tony Nelson 20/41 Tony Nelson 21/41 Tony Nelson 22/41 Tony Nelson 23/41 Tony Nelson 24/41 Tony Nelson 25/41 Tony Nelson 26/41 Tony Nelson 27/41 Tony Nelson 28/41 Tony Nelson 29/41 Tony Nelson ST. PAUL, MN MAY 12: Lizzo performs at the Palace Theatre on May 14, 2018 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson 30/41 Tony Nelson ST. PAUL, MN MAY 12: Lizzo performs at the Palace Theatre on May 14, 2018 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson 31/41 Tony Nelson ST. PAUL, MN MAY 12: Lizzo performs at the Palace Theatre on May 14, 2018 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson 32/41 Tony Nelson ST. PAUL, MN MAY 12: Lizzo performs at the Palace Theatre on May 14, 2018 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson 33/41 Tony Nelson 34/41 Tony Nelson 35/41 Tony Nelson 36/41 Tony Nelson 37/41 Tony Nelson 38/41 Tony Nelson 39/41 Tony Nelson 40/41 Tony Nelson 41/41 Tony Nelson

Sisterly pop-rock superstars Haim visited St. Paul on May 14 for the first of back-to-back shows at the Palace Theatre. The L.A. trio's opener? None other than Lizzo, the body-positive, Twin Cities-launched rapper/singer who seems poised for mainstream domination. Click here to read our full review. All photos by Tony Nelson.