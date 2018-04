Gallery Grid 1/44 Deb Freytag 2/44 Deb Freytag 3/44 Deb Freytag 4/44 Deb Freytag 5/44 Deb Freytag 6/44 Deb Freytag 7/44 8/44 Deb Freytag 9/44 Deb Freytag 10/44 11/44 Deb Freytag 12/44 Deb Freytag 13/44 14/44 Deb Freytag 15/44 Deb Freytag 16/44 Deb Freytag 17/44 18/44 Deb Freytag 19/44 20/44 Deb Freytag 21/44 22/44 Deb Freytag 23/44 Deb Freytag 24/44 Deb Freytag 25/44 Deb Freytag 26/44 Deb Freytag 27/44 Deb Freytag 28/44 Deb Freytag 29/44 Deb Freytag 30/44 Deb Freytag 31/44 Deb Freytag 32/44 33/44 Deb Freytag 34/44 Deb Freytag 35/44 Deb Freytag 36/44 Deb Freytag 37/44 Deb Freytag 38/44 Deb Freytag 39/44 Deb Freytag 40/44 Deb Freytag 41/44 Deb Freytag 42/44 43/44 Deb Freytag 44/44 Deb Freytag

The prince of parody songs visited Minneapolis' Pantages Theatre on his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour -- a scaled-down, deep-cut-heavy taste of Weird of Al. Comic Emo Phillips opened. All photos by Deb Freytag.