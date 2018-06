Gallery Grid 1/17 Steve Cohen 2/17 Steve Cohen 3/17 Steve Cohen 4/17 Steve Cohen 5/17 Steve Cohen 6/17 Steve Cohen 7/17 Steve Cohen 8/17 Steve Cohen 9/17 Steve Cohen 10/17 Steve Cohen 11/17 Steve Cohen 12/17 Steve Cohen 13/17 Steve Cohen 14/17 Steve Cohen 15/17 Steve Cohen 16/17 Steve Cohen 17/17 Steve Cohen

Minneapolis' iconic Witch's Hat Water Tower in Prospect Park is only open one day per year. We sent a photographer to capture what it's like along the watchtower. All photos by Steve Cohen.