Gallery Grid 1/18 Alma Guzman 2/18 Alma Guzman 3/18 Alma Guzman 4/18 Alma Guzman 5/18 Alma Guzman 6/18 Alma Guzman 7/18 Alma Guzman 8/18 Alma Guzman 9/18 Alma Guzman 10/18 Alma Guzman 11/18 Alma Guzman 12/18 Alma Guzman 13/18 Alma Guzman 14/18 Alma Guzman 15/18 Alma Guzman 16/18 Alma Guzman 17/18 Alma Guzman 18/18 Alma Guzman

Click here to read our feature on Ingredients, the restaurant pop-up that has 'em lining up around the block. All photos by Alma Guzman.