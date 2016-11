Gallery Grid 1/21 Lucy Hawthorne 2/21 Lucy Hawthorne 3/21 Lucy Hawthorne 4/21 Lucy Hawthorne 5/21 Lucy Hawthorne 6/21 Lucy Hawthorne 7/21 Lucy Hawthorne 8/21 Lucy Hawthorne 9/21 Lucy Hawthorne 10/21 Lucy Hawthorne 11/21 Lucy Hawthorne 12/21 Lucy Hawthorne 13/21 Lucy Hawthorne 14/21 Lucy Hawthorne 15/21 Lucy Hawthorne 16/21 Lucy Hawthorne 17/21 Lucy Hawthorne 18/21 Lucy Hawthorne 19/21 Lucy Hawthorne 20/21 Lucy Hawthorne 21/21 Lucy Hawthorne

This month the Radisson Red Minneapolis opened in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium. Radisson's first "Red" venture in America puts hipster millennials squarely in its marketing cross hairs and tapped local artists, including Minneapolis mural ace Adam Turman, to color its walls. Plus, they have mini burgers. All photos by Lucy Hawthorne.