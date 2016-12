Gallery Grid 1/54 2/54 3/54 4/54 5/54 6/54 7/54 8/54 9/54 10/54 11/54 12/54 13/54 14/54 15/54 16/54 17/54 18/54 19/54 20/54 21/54 22/54 23/54 24/54 25/54 26/54 27/54 28/54 29/54 30/54 31/54 32/54 33/54 34/54 35/54 36/54 37/54 38/54 39/54 40/54 41/54 42/54 43/54 44/54 45/54 46/54 47/54 48/54 49/54 50/54 51/54 52/54 53/54 54/54

KDWB threw its annual Jingle Ball concert at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. The Top 40 cabaret was led by girl group phenomenon Fifth Harmony, greaser rap bro G-Eazy, Diplo, and grownup boy band the Backstreet Boys. Cherubic pop singer Lukas Graham (of "7 Years" fame), Alessia Cara, Tove Lo, Hailee Steinfeld, Gnash, and Jon Bellion also performed. All photos by Darin Kamnetz.