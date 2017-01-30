City Pages

The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are quintessential Minnesota

Monday, January 30, 2017 by Andy Witchger in Photo Galleries
Each year teams from around the country come to Minneapolis for the annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. But there's something about the sound of the puck smacking against the boards as the crisp air slowly rosies your cheeks that feels intrinsically Minnesotan. Last weekend the beloved hockey tournament lured thousands to Lake Nokomis for what's become a signature Minnesota winter event. All photos by Andy Witchger.

