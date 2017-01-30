Gallery Grid 1/43 Andy Witchger 2/43 Andy Witchger 3/43 Andy Witchger 4/43 Andy Witchger 5/43 Andy Witchger 6/43 Andy Witchger 7/43 Andy Witchger 8/43 Andy Witchger 9/43 Andy Witchger 10/43 Andy Witchger 11/43 Andy Witchger 12/43 Andy Witchger 13/43 Andy Witchger 14/43 Andy Witchger 15/43 Andy Witchger 16/43 Andy Witchger 17/43 Andy Witchger 18/43 Andy Witchger 19/43 Andy Witchger 20/43 Andy Witchger 21/43 Andy Witchger 22/43 Andy Witchger 23/43 Andy Witchger 24/43 Andy Witchger 25/43 Andy Witchger 26/43 Andy Witchger 27/43 Andy Witchger 28/43 Andy Witchger 29/43 Andy Witchger 30/43 Andy Witchger 31/43 Andy Witchger 32/43 Andy Witchger 33/43 Andy Witchger 34/43 Andy Witchger 35/43 Andy Witchger 36/43 Andy Witchger 37/43 Andy Witchger 38/43 Andy Witchger 39/43 Andy Witchger 40/43 Andy Witchger 41/43 Andy Witchger 42/43 Andy Witchger 43/43 Andy Witchger

Each year teams from around the country come to Minneapolis for the annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. But there's something about the sound of the puck smacking against the boards as the crisp air slowly rosies your cheeks that feels intrinsically Minnesotan. Last weekend the beloved hockey tournament lured thousands to Lake Nokomis for what's become a signature Minnesota winter event. All photos by Andy Witchger.