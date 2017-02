Gallery Grid 1/33 2/33 3/33 4/33 5/33 6/33 7/33 8/33 9/33 10/33 11/33 12/33 13/33 14/33 15/33 16/33 17/33 18/33 19/33 20/33 21/33 22/33 23/33 24/33 25/33 26/33 27/33 28/33 29/33 30/33 31/33 32/33 33/33

Thousands of spectators packed downtown St. Paul on Feb. 4 to watch ice skaters scream down a 1,200-foot course for 2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice competition. All photos by Chris Juhn.