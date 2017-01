Gallery Grid 1/68 2/68 3/68 4/68 5/68 6/68 7/68 8/68 9/68 10/68 11/68 12/68 13/68 14/68 15/68 16/68 17/68 18/68 19/68 20/68 21/68 22/68 23/68 24/68 25/68 26/68 27/68 28/68 29/68 30/68 31/68 32/68 33/68 34/68 35/68 36/68 37/68 38/68 39/68 40/68 41/68 42/68 43/68 44/68 45/68 46/68 47/68 48/68 49/68 50/68 51/68 52/68 53/68 54/68 55/68 56/68 57/68 58/68 59/68 60/68 61/68 62/68 63/68 64/68 65/68 66/68 67/68 68/68

Last weekend the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention took over the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis. The eighth annual event drew a colorful cast of inked-up people and brutal wrestling from the Half-Pint Brawlers. All photos by Chris Juhn.