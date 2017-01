Gallery Grid 1/50 Billy Briggs 2/50 Billy Briggs 3/50 Billy Briggs 4/50 Billy Briggs 5/50 Billy Briggs 6/50 Billy Briggs 7/50 Billy Briggs 8/50 Billy Briggs 9/50 Billy Briggs 10/50 Billy Briggs 11/50 Billy Briggs 12/50 Billy Briggs 13/50 Billy Briggs 14/50 Billy Briggs 15/50 Billy Briggs 16/50 Billy Briggs 17/50 Billy Briggs 18/50 Billy Briggs 19/50 Billy Briggs 20/50 Billy Briggs 21/50 Billy Briggs 22/50 Billy Briggs 23/50 Billy Briggs 24/50 Billy Briggs 25/50 Billy Briggs 26/50 Billy Briggs 27/50 Billy Briggs 28/50 Billy Briggs 29/50 Billy Briggs 30/50 Billy Briggs 31/50 Billy Briggs 32/50 Billy Briggs 33/50 Billy Briggs 34/50 Billy Briggs 35/50 Billy Briggs 36/50 Billy Briggs 37/50 Billy Briggs 38/50 Billy Briggs 39/50 Billy Briggs 40/50 Billy Briggs 41/50 Billy Briggs 42/50 Billy Briggs 43/50 Billy Briggs 44/50 Billy Briggs 45/50 Billy Briggs 46/50 Billy Briggs 47/50 Billy Briggs 48/50 Billy Briggs 49/50 Billy Briggs 50/50 Billy Briggs

For the first time, Doomtree rapper Sims headlined First Avenue by himself last Friday while touting his strong new album More Than Ever. Read more about how the Twin Cities hip-hop vet nearly walked away from music before making the best album of his career here. All photos by Billy Briggs.