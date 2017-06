Gallery Grid 1/24 2/24 3/24 4/24 5/24 6/24 7/24 8/24 9/24 10/24 11/24 12/24 13/24 14/24 15/24 16/24 17/24 18/24 19/24 20/24 21/24 22/24 23/24 24/24

It's been five years since we last saw local rock 'n' roll hitmakers Semisonic, but that changed Saturday at First Avenue. Dan Wilson & Co. got the band back together to perform their 1996 debut, "Great Divide," in its entirety. All photos by Andy Witchger.