Gallery Grid 1/30 Susan Du 2/30 3/30 4/30 5/30 6/30 7/30 8/30 9/30 10/30 11/30 12/30 13/30 14/30 15/30 16/30 17/30 18/30 19/30 20/30 21/30 22/30 23/30 24/30 25/30 26/30 27/30 28/30 29/30 30/30

The top clowns of the world gathered for their annual convention in Bloomington, Minnesota this year to celebrate the legacy of the Ringling Brothers Circus and compete for prestigious awards in make-up, comedy skits, variety talents, and parade style. Click here to read more about all the clowns in town.