Hundreds of tattoo enthusiasts and artists gathered at the Hyatt Regency hotel this past weekend for the 11th annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention. Some came to show off tats they already had, others came to get their next one right then and there. All photos by Mike Madison (@BUMPOPERA).