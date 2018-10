Gallery Grid 1/43 Mike Madison 2/43 Mike Madison 3/43 Mike Madison 4/43 Mike Madison 5/43 Mike Madison 6/43 Mike Madison 7/43 Mike Madison 8/43 Mike Madison 9/43 Mike Madison 10/43 Mike Madison 11/43 Mike Madison 12/43 Mike Madison 13/43 Mike Madison 14/43 Mike Madison 15/43 Mike Madison 16/43 Mike Madison 17/43 Mike Madison 18/43 Mike Madison 19/43 Mike Madison 20/43 Mike Madison 21/43 Mike Madison 22/43 Mike Madison 23/43 Mike Madison 24/43 Mike Madison 25/43 Mike Madison 26/43 Mike Madison 27/43 Mike Madison 28/43 Mike Madison 29/43 Mike Madison 30/43 Mike Madison 31/43 Mike Madison 32/43 Mike Madison 33/43 Mike Madison 34/43 Mike Madison 35/43 Mike Madison 36/43 Mike Madison 37/43 Mike Madison 38/43 Mike Madison 39/43 Mike Madison 40/43 Mike Madison 41/43 Mike Madison 42/43 Mike Madison 43/43 Mike Madison

The Hold Steady -- that beloved Brooklyn-via-Minneapolis indie rock band -- hadn't headlined a local show since 2014. That all changed Saturday at Surly Brewing Co.'s Festival Field in Minneapolis, when Craig Finn & Co. staged a triumphant return. The beer-swilling masses had to admit: The band was pretty tight. Click here to read our full review, plus reviews of the Hold Steady's gigs Sunday at 7th St. Entry. All photos by Mike Madison.