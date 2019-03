Gallery Grid 1/28 Adam Iverson 2/28 Adam Iverson 3/28 Adam Iverson 4/28 Adam Iverson 5/28 Adam Iverson 6/28 Adam Iverson 7/28 Adam Iverson 8/28 Adam Iverson 9/28 Adam Iverson 10/28 Adam Iverson 11/28 Adam Iverson 12/28 Adam Iverson 13/28 Adam Iverson 14/28 Adam Iverson 15/28 Adam Iverson 16/28 Adam Iverson 17/28 Adam Iverson 18/28 Adam Iverson 19/28 Adam Iverson 20/28 Adam Iverson 21/28 Adam Iverson 22/28 Adam Iverson 23/28 Adam Iverson 24/28 Adam Iverson 25/28 Adam Iverson 26/28 Adam Iverson 27/28 Adam Iverson 28/28 Adam Iverson

Thousands packed St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday for Michelle Obama's supersized book tour in support of "Becoming," her bestselling 2018 memoir. Here's a look at the sold-out crowd entering the arena for an "intimate conversation" with the former first lady. All photos by Adam Iverson.