Harry Styles, the former leader of boy-band One Direction, has finally become an undeniable pop force. He proved as much on Sunday, July 1, at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center; Click here to read our full review. Pop-country favorite Kacey Musgraves opened. All photos by Tony Nelson.