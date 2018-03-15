Scenes from the Minnetonka High School walkout
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in protest of the lack of gun control laws in this country. The mass protest, which marked the one month anniversary of the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, drew participants from an estimated 3,000 schools, including these students from suburban Minnetonka High School. Photos by Berit Yahna, Josh Yahna, Avery Schlegel, Alice Bennett, and Isabel Sangma. Jared Goyette contributed to this report.
