Gallery Grid 1/46 2/46 3/46 Submitted 4/46 5/46 6/46 Submitted 7/46 8/46 Submitted 9/46 Submitted 10/46 Submitted 11/46 Submitted 12/46 Submitted photo 13/46 Submitted 14/46 Submitted 15/46 Submitted 16/46 17/46 Submitted 18/46 Submitted 19/46 Submitted 20/46 Submitted 21/46 Submitted 22/46 Submitted 23/46 Submitted 24/46 Submitted 25/46 Submitted 26/46 Submitted 27/46 Submitted 28/46 Submitted 29/46 Submitted 30/46 Submitted 31/46 Submitted 32/46 Submitted 33/46 Submitted 34/46 Submitted 35/46 Submitted 36/46 Submitted 37/46 Submitted 38/46 Submitted 39/46 Submitted 40/46 Submitted 41/46 42/46 43/46 44/46 45/46 46/46

Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in protest of the lack of gun control laws in this country. The mass protest, which marked the one month anniversary of the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, drew participants from an estimated 3,000 schools, including these students from suburban Minnetonka High School. Photos by Berit Yahna, Josh Yahna, Avery Schlegel, Alice Bennett, and Isabel Sangma. Jared Goyette contributed to this report.