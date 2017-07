Gallery Grid 1/34 2/34 3/34 4/34 5/34 6/34 7/34 8/34 9/34 10/34 11/34 12/34 13/34 14/34 15/34 16/34 17/34 18/34 19/34 20/34 21/34 22/34 23/34 24/34 25/34 26/34 27/34 28/34 29/34 30/34 31/34 32/34 33/34 34/34

An hour north of Minneapolis on Hwy. 65, Isanti hosted its annual Rodeo Jubilee Days on July 8. The 41st annual rodeo included bull and horse riders, barrel racing, calf roping, and intermission entertainment from rodeo clown Radical Ryan Rodriguez. All photos by Darin Kamnetz.