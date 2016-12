Gallery Grid 1/35 Deb Freytag 2/35 Deb Freytag 3/35 Deb Freytag 4/35 Deb Freytag 5/35 Deb Freytag 6/35 Deb Freytag 7/35 Deb Freytag 8/35 Deb Freytag 9/35 Deb Freytag 10/35 Deb Freytag 11/35 Deb Freytag 12/35 Deb Freytag 13/35 Deb Freytag 14/35 Deb Freytag 15/35 Deb Freytag 16/35 Deb Freytag 17/35 Deb Freytag 18/35 Deb Freytag 19/35 Deb Freytag 20/35 Deb Freytag 21/35 Deb Freytag 22/35 Deb Freytag 23/35 Deb Freytag 24/35 Deb Freytag 25/35 Deb Freytag 26/35 Deb Freytag 27/35 Deb Freytag 28/35 Deb Freytag 29/35 Deb Freytag 30/35 Deb Freytag 31/35 Deb Freytag 32/35 Deb Freytag 33/35 Deb Freytag 34/35 Deb Freytag 35/35 Deb Freytag

The ninth annual Santa Con bar crawl went down last Saturday. The free event featured good times and good tunes as revelers in Santa outfits hit the bars in Lowertown St. Paul, including the recently revamped Black Dog Cafe. All photos by Deb Freytag.