The indie-rock pride of western Wisconsin -- Bon Iver -- headlined the Walker Art Center and 89.3 the Current's annual music festival on July 22 in Minneapolis. Bon Iver, the Revolution, Benjamin Booker, Car Seat Headrest, and Margaret Glaspy all rocked the main stage, while locals Dwynell Roland, Bruise Violet, and Dead Man Winter hit a new stage inside the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Read our full review here. All photos by Steve Cohen.