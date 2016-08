Gallery Grid 1/39 2/39 3/39 4/39 5/39 6/39 7/39 8/39 9/39 10/39 11/39 12/39 13/39 14/39 15/39 16/39 17/39 18/39 19/39 20/39 21/39 22/39 23/39 24/39 25/39 26/39 27/39 28/39 29/39 30/39 31/39 32/39 33/39 34/39 35/39 36/39 37/39 38/39 39/39

The Minnesota State Fair honored the legendary Prince with its Unite in Purple event Friday. Fairgoers were encouraged to dress in purple, as some of the fair buildings and Midway rides were lit purple. Musicians at various stages covered Prince tunes and DJ Dudley D led a dance party before the night capped with a fireworks show honoring his funkiness. All photos by Lucy Hawthorne on August 26, 2016.