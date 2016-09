Gallery Grid 1/36 2/36 3/36 4/36 5/36 6/36 7/36 8/36 9/36 10/36 11/36 12/36 13/36 14/36 15/36 16/36 17/36 18/36 19/36 20/36 21/36 22/36 23/36 24/36 25/36 26/36 27/36 28/36 29/36 30/36 31/36 32/36 33/36 34/36 35/36 36/36

The Twin Cities Track Club held its Brit's Pub Vault competition on the downtown British bar's rooftop Saturday. Pole vaulters competed for more than $5,400 in prize money as spectators sipped beers. All photos by Chris Juhn.