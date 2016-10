Gallery Grid 1/46 2/46 3/46 4/46 5/46 6/46 7/46 8/46 9/46 Mike Madison Kanye West floats above St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 10, 2016. 10/46 11/46 12/46 13/46 14/46 15/46 16/46 17/46 18/46 19/46 20/46 21/46 22/46 23/46 24/46 25/46 26/46 27/46 28/46 29/46 30/46 31/46 32/46 33/46 34/46 35/46 36/46 37/46 38/46 39/46 40/46 41/46 42/46 43/46 44/46 45/46 46/46

Polarizing hip-hop icon Kanye West's Saint Pablo tour hit St. Paul on Monday night. Yeezy hovered above the Xcel Energy Center crowd on a suspended stage that tilted and moved around all night. The futuristic, spaceship-like stage and light show were eye-popping. Concertgoers sang along all night, moshed and even crowd surfed beneath Kanye and his giant stage. Photos by Mike Madison.