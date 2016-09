Gallery Grid 1/38 2/38 3/38 4/38 5/38 6/38 7/38 8/38 9/38 10/38 11/38 12/38 13/38 14/38 15/38 16/38 17/38 18/38 19/38 20/38 21/38 22/38 23/38 24/38 25/38 26/38 27/38 28/38 29/38 30/38 31/38 32/38 33/38 34/38 35/38 36/38 37/38 38/38

The third annual Midwest Kpop Festival took over Northrup Auditorium in Minneapolis on Saturday. The event showcases high-energy dance performances set to Korean pop music, which has gained a cult following in America in recent years. In its three years, the mini fest has grown considerably and shows no signs of slowing down. All photos by Deb Freytag.