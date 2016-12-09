Gallery Grid 1/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 2/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 3/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 4/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 5/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 6/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 7/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 8/26 9/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 10/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 11/26 12/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 13/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 14/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 15/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 16/26 17/26 18/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 19/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 20/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 21/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 22/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 23/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 24/26 Leslie Plesser Mill City Farmers Market 25/26 26/26

By the end of October, most Twin Cities farmer's markets had called it quits for the season. But since its last outdoor weekend of the year, the Mill City Farmers Market (shown above during warmer months) has moved inside the Mill City Museum for the winter. The St. Paul Farmers' Market also holds court through snow season weekly in Lowertown. The produce might be slimmer pickings, but look for meats and cheeses, pastries, and all the jams and jellies your Midwestern heart can handle. Back across the river, the Northeast Farmers Market runs winter happy hour sessions every third Wednesday of the month (4-7 p.m.) in the Solar Arts Building with beer and DJs. All photos by Leslie Plesser.