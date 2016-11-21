Hewing Hotel opens a stylish place to stay in the North Loop
The Hewing Hotel opened this past weekend, its lovely restaurant, Tullibee, have a Nordic theme, with lots of preserved wood and Scandinavian touches to be discovered. The hotel, part-owned by Aparium Group of Chicago, heavily features local products -- Spyhouse coffee for the morning, Tattersall spirits for the evening -- and has several spaces that can be used for social or business functions. Available rooms start at $161 per night.
