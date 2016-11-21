Gallery Grid 1/32 2/32 3/32 4/32 5/32 6/32 7/32 8/32 9/32 10/32 11/32 12/32 13/32 14/32 15/32 16/32 17/32 18/32 19/32 20/32 21/32 22/32 23/32 24/32 25/32 26/32 27/32 28/32 29/32 30/32 31/32 32/32

The Hewing Hotel opened this past weekend, its lovely restaurant, Tullibee, have a Nordic theme, with lots of preserved wood and Scandinavian touches to be discovered. The hotel, part-owned by Aparium Group of Chicago, heavily features local products -- Spyhouse coffee for the morning, Tattersall spirits for the evening -- and has several spaces that can be used for social or business functions. Available rooms start at $161 per night.