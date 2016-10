Gallery Grid 1/32 Associated Press 2/32 Associated Press 3/32 Associated Press 4/32 Associated Press 5/32 Associated Press 6/32 Associated Press 7/32 Associated Press 8/32 Associated Press 9/32 Associated Press 10/32 Associated Press 11/32 Associated Press 12/32 Associated Press 13/32 Associated Press 14/32 Associated Press 15/32 Associated Press 16/32 Associated Press 17/32 Associated Press 18/32 Associated Press 19/32 Associated Press 20/32 Associated Press 21/32 Associated Press 22/32 Associated Press 23/32 Associated Press 24/32 Associated Press 25/32 Associated Press 26/32 Associated Press 27/32 Associated Press 28/32 Associated Press 29/32 Associated Press 30/32 Associated Press 31/32 Associated Press 32/32 Associated Press

Despite a couple of big-name no-shows (John Mayer, Christina Aguilera, Anita Baker) last night's Prince tribute show at Xcel Energy Center was an emotional salute to a music legend. Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Morris Day and the Time, and other artists belted purple classics in front of a sold-out crowd. Read our full review here. All photos by Jim Mone of Associated Press.