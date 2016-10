Gallery Grid 1/48 2/48 3/48 4/48 5/48 6/48 7/48 8/48 9/48 10/48 11/48 12/48 13/48 14/48 15/48 16/48 17/48 18/48 19/48 Chris Juhn 20/48 Chris Juhn 21/48 Chris Juhn 22/48 Chris Juhn 23/48 Chris Juhn 24/48 Chris Juhn 25/48 Chris Juhn 26/48 Chris Juhn 27/48 Chris Juhn 28/48 Chris Juhn 29/48 Chris Juhn 30/48 Chris Juhn 31/48 Chris Juhn 32/48 Chris Juhn 33/48 Chris Juhn 34/48 Chris Juhn 35/48 Chris Juhn 36/48 Chris Juhn 37/48 Chris Juhn 38/48 Chris Juhn 39/48 Chris Juhn 40/48 Chris Juhn 41/48 Chris Juhn 42/48 Chris Juhn 43/48 Chris Juhn 44/48 Chris Juhn 45/48 Chris Juhn 46/48 Chris Juhn 47/48 Chris Juhn 48/48 Chris Juhn

It might not be Madison, Wisconsin; but Dinkytown knows how to party on Halloween. These are the sights, scenes, and "breast exam" costumes from Saturday's early Halloween festivities near the University of Minnesota campus. All photos by Chris Juhn.