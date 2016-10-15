Halloween hits the fairgrounds with 3,000 (!) carved pumpkins
Tis the season for pumpkin carving and a new event celebrates the Halloween tradition in a big way. Pumpkin Nights, which opened Friday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, lined a mile-long trail with 3,000 hard-carved beauties. The path leads pumpkin peepers through 12 themed "worlds," from underwater enchantment to an outerspace-y "Pumpkin Galaxy." Pumpkin Nights is open through Halloween. All photos by Andy Witchger.
Comments
Coming Up
Sponsor Content