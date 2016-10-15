Gallery Grid 1/41 Andy Witchger 2/41 Andy Witchger 3/41 Andy Witchger 4/41 Andy Witchger 5/41 Andy Witchger 6/41 Andy Witchger 7/41 Andy Witchger 8/41 Andy Witchger 9/41 Andy Witchger 10/41 Andy Witchger 11/41 Andy Witchger 12/41 Andy Witchger 13/41 Andy Witchger 14/41 Andy Witchger 15/41 Andy Witchger 16/41 Andy Witchger 17/41 Andy Witchger 18/41 Andy Witchger 19/41 Andy Witchger 20/41 Andy Witchger 21/41 Andy Witchger 22/41 Andy Witchger 23/41 Andy Witchger 24/41 Andy Witchger 25/41 Andy Witchger 26/41 Andy Witchger 27/41 Andy Witchger 28/41 Andy Witchger 29/41 Andy Witchger 30/41 Andy Witchger 31/41 Andy Witchger 32/41 Andy Witchger 33/41 Andy Witchger 34/41 Andy Witchger 35/41 Andy Witchger 36/41 Andy Witchger 37/41 Andy Witchger 38/41 Andy Witchger 39/41 Andy Witchger 40/41 Andy Witchger 41/41 Andy Witchger

Tis the season for pumpkin carving and a new event celebrates the Halloween tradition in a big way. Pumpkin Nights, which opened Friday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, lined a mile-long trail with 3,000 hard-carved beauties. The path leads pumpkin peepers through 12 themed "worlds," from underwater enchantment to an outerspace-y "Pumpkin Galaxy." Pumpkin Nights is open through Halloween. All photos by Andy Witchger.