Goldzilla is the ultimate gathering of golden retrievers
This past Sunday, Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota (RAGOM) held its annual fundraiser, Goldzilla -- a "fun fair" for golden retrievers -- at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. Purportedly one of the biggest golden retriever events in America, Goldzilla supports RAGOM’s mission of rescuing and re-homing golden retrievers and golden mixes of all ages. The event featured hundreds of golden retrievers, a parade of adoptable goldens, walks, free play, shopping vendors, a silent auction, and an open beach for dogs to swim at. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a furry friend can visit www.ragom.org or call 952-946-8070. All photos by Deb Freytag.
