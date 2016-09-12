Goldzilla is the ultimate gathering of golden retrievers

Gallery Grid 1/57 2/57 3/57 4/57 5/57 6/57 7/57 8/57 9/57 10/57 11/57 12/57 13/57 14/57 15/57 16/57 17/57 18/57 19/57 20/57 21/57 22/57 23/57 24/57 25/57 26/57 27/57 28/57 29/57 30/57 31/57 32/57 33/57 34/57 35/57 36/57 37/57 38/57 39/57 40/57 41/57 42/57 43/57 44/57 45/57 46/57 47/57 48/57 49/57 50/57 51/57 52/57 53/57 54/57 55/57 56/57 57/57

This past Sunday, Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota (RAGOM) held its annual fundraiser, Goldzilla -- a "fun fair" for golden retrievers -- at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. Purportedly one of the biggest golden retriever events in America, Goldzilla supports RAGOM’s mission of rescuing and re-homing golden retrievers and golden mixes of all ages. The event featured hundreds of golden retrievers, a parade of adoptable goldens, walks, free play, shopping vendors, a silent auction, and an open beach for dogs to swim at. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a furry friend can visit www.ragom.org or call 952-946-8070. All photos by Deb Freytag.