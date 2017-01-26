Fans say goodbye to Mary Tyler Moore at Nicollet Mall statue
After news of Mary Tyler Moore's death circulated Wednesday afternoon, fans began trickling through the Meet Minneapolis visitors center to pay their respects to the iconic actress. Since 2002, a statue commemorating her famous hat toss on The Mary Tyler Moore Show has presided over bustling Nicollet Mall. The statue, one of Minneapolis' most recognizable pieces of public art, is being temporarily housed in the city's tourism office during construction on the mall. Rest in peace, Mary. All photos by Chris Juhn.
Comments
Sponsor Content