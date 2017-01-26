Gallery Grid 1/19 Chris Juhn 2/19 Chris Juhn 3/19 Chris Juhn 4/19 Chris Juhn 5/19 Chris Juhn 6/19 Chris Juhn 7/19 Chris Juhn 8/19 Chris Juhn 9/19 Chris Juhn 10/19 Chris Juhn 11/19 Chris Juhn 12/19 Chris Juhn 13/19 Chris Juhn 14/19 Chris Juhn 15/19 Chris Juhn 16/19 Chris Juhn 17/19 Chris Juhn 18/19 Chris Juhn 19/19 Chris Juhn

After news of Mary Tyler Moore's death circulated Wednesday afternoon, fans began trickling through the Meet Minneapolis visitors center to pay their respects to the iconic actress. Since 2002, a statue commemorating her famous hat toss on The Mary Tyler Moore Show has presided over bustling Nicollet Mall. The statue, one of Minneapolis' most recognizable pieces of public art, is being temporarily housed in the city's tourism office during construction on the mall. Rest in peace, Mary. All photos by Chris Juhn.