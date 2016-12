Gallery Grid 1/20 Steven Cohen 2/20 Steven Cohen Metrodome Destruction Minneapolis /Steven Cohen Photo 3/20 Steven Cohen Metrodome Destruction / Photo Steven Cohen 4/20 Steven Cohen 5/20 Steven Cohen 6/20 Steven Cohen 7/20 Steven Cohen 8/20 Steven Cohen 9/20 Steven Cohen 10/20 Steven Cohen 11/20 Steven Cohen 12/20 Steven Cohen 13/20 Steven Cohen 14/20 Steven Cohen 15/20 Steven Cohen 16/20 Steven Cohen 17/20 Steven Cohen 18/20 Steven Cohen 19/20 Steven Cohen 20/20 Steven Cohen

Twin Cities photographer and City Pages contributor Steven Cohen captured the Metrodome in various blown-up states during its final days in early 2014. Read more about his series "Destruction of the Metrodome," displaying at Republic's AUX1 gallery now through the end of the year, here.