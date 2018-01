Gallery Grid 1/30 Ryan Siverson 2/30 Ryan Siverson 3/30 4/30 Ryan Siverson 5/30 Ryan Siverson 6/30 Ryan Siverson 7/30 Ryan Siverson 8/30 Ryan Siverson 9/30 Ryan Siverson 10/30 Ryan Siverson 11/30 Ryan Siverson 12/30 Ryan Siverson 13/30 Ryan Siverson 14/30 Ryan Siverson 15/30 Ryan Siverson 16/30 Ryan Siverson 17/30 Ryan Siverson 18/30 Ryan Siverson 19/30 Ryan Siverson 20/30 Ryan Siverson 21/30 Ryan Siverson 22/30 Ryan Siverson 23/30 24/30 25/30 Ryan Siverson 26/30 Ryan Siverson 27/30 Ryan Siverson 28/30 Ryan Siverson 29/30 Ryan Siverson 30/30 Ryan Siverson

Another year, another batch of Crashed Ice skaters barreling down an icy track in downtown St. Paul. Marco Dallago emerged victorious at the Jan. 21 event, which drew large crowds, in part, because of the especially mild weather. All photos by Ryan Siverson.