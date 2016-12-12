Gallery Grid 1/60 2/60 3/60 4/60 5/60 6/60 7/60 8/60 9/60 10/60 11/60 12/60 13/60 14/60 15/60 16/60 17/60 18/60 19/60 20/60 21/60 22/60 23/60 24/60 25/60 26/60 27/60 28/60 29/60 30/60 31/60 32/60 33/60 34/60 35/60 36/60 37/60 38/60 39/60 40/60 41/60 42/60 43/60 44/60 45/60 46/60 47/60 48/60 49/60 50/60 51/60 52/60 53/60 54/60 55/60 56/60 57/60 58/60 59/60 60/60

In European folklore, Krampus is akin to Santa Claus' evil demon goat twin. The menacing horned beast punishes children who fall on Santa's naughty list. Nevertheless, a group of Twin Cities bikers throw an annual charity ride in ol' Krampus' name. On Saturday, the crew in horned biker helmets rode from One on One Bicycle Studio to Kaddywampus and Wild Rumpus to buy toys and books for kids in need, before dropping them off at People Serving People. All photos by Chris Juhn.