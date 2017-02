Gallery Grid 1/21 Steve Cohen 2/21 Steve Cohen 3/21 Steve Cohen 4/21 Steve Cohen 5/21 Steve Cohen 6/21 Steve Cohen 7/21 Steve Cohen 8/21 Steve Cohen 9/21 Steve Cohen 10/21 Steve Cohen 11/21 Steve Cohen 12/21 Steve Cohen 13/21 Steve Cohen 14/21 Steve Cohen 15/21 Steve Cohen 16/21 Steve Cohen 17/21 Steve Cohen 18/21 Steve Cohen 19/21 Steve Cohen 20/21 Steve Cohen 21/21

More than 100 artists participated in Art Shanty Projects 2017 -- the annual interactive art village on White Bear Lake. Visiting hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through February. More info here.