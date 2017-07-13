All Dolled Up Uptown Diorama Contest winners

Gallery Grid 1/11 2/11 David Daily 3/11 Kyle Krohn 4/11 Lisa Lardy 5/11 Magnetic Originals by Gauss 6/11 Walker Library 7/11 National Camera Exchange 8/11 Kitchen Window 9/11 Helen Foster 10/11 Lia Huemoeller 11/11 Salon Levante & Dwight Carlson

In honor of the 2017 Uptown Art Fair Commemorative Artist Nicole Houff, the Uptown Art Fair, along with City Pages, presented the “All Dolled Up Diorama Photo Contest”. We invited individuals, youth and groups to grab their cameras (or phones) and capture Barbie, Ken, Skipper and the gang (or any action figure, doll, pony, etc.) in a creative light. Hundreds of submissions were uploaded to the Art Fair website and featured in City Pages. Congratulations to our winners! Visit the website for more information: www.uptownartfair.com/all-dolled-up-contest/