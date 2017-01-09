1,500 dogs stormed downtown St. Paul and it was freakin' adorable
This weekend, over 1,500 pups took over the Saint Paul RiverCentre to make new friends and be adorable. The Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show's always popular Best in Show competition whittled 4,000-plus entrants down to one magnificent canine as fans watched over 155 breeds jog, pose, and bark their way to top honors. Not all dogs are winners, however. Some are heros. Guests were invited to meet police and rescue dogs, which were in attendance. Text by Jessica Armbruster. All photos by Leslie Plesser.
