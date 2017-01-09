Gallery Grid 1/43 Leslie Plesser 2/43 Leslie Plesser 3/43 Leslie Plesser 4/43 Leslie Plesser 5/43 Leslie Plesser 6/43 Leslie Plesser 7/43 Leslie Plesser 8/43 Leslie Plesser 9/43 Leslie Plesser 10/43 Leslie Plesser 11/43 Leslie Plesser 12/43 Leslie Plesser 13/43 Leslie Plesser 14/43 Leslie Plesser 15/43 Leslie Plesser 16/43 Leslie Plesser 17/43 Leslie Plesser 18/43 Leslie Plesser 19/43 Leslie Plesser 20/43 Leslie Plesser 21/43 Leslie Plesser 22/43 Leslie Plesser 23/43 Leslie Plesser 24/43 Leslie Plesser 25/43 Leslie Plesser 26/43 Leslie Plesser 27/43 Leslie Plesser 28/43 Leslie Plesser 29/43 Leslie Plesser 30/43 Leslie Plesser 31/43 Leslie Plesser 32/43 Leslie Plesser 33/43 Leslie Plesser 34/43 Leslie Plesser 35/43 Leslie Plesser 36/43 Leslie Plesser 37/43 Leslie Plesser 38/43 Leslie Plesser 39/43 Leslie Plesser 40/43 Leslie Plesser 41/43 Leslie Plesser 42/43 Leslie Plesser 43/43 Leslie Plesser

This weekend, over 1,500 pups took over the Saint Paul RiverCentre to make new friends and be adorable. The Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show's always popular Best in Show competition whittled 4,000-plus entrants down to one magnificent canine as fans watched over 155 breeds jog, pose, and bark their way to top honors. Not all dogs are winners, however. Some are heros. Guests were invited to meet police and rescue dogs, which were in attendance. Text by Jessica Armbruster. All photos by Leslie Plesser.