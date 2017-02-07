City Pages

14 wacky, carbo-loaded necklaces from Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 by Tom Q. Johnson in Photo Galleries
The 8th annual Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival hit the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Feb. 4. With more than 150 breweries in attendance, dabblers needed carby sustenance and their hands free for drinking. They got creative.

