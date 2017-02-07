Tate
“I’m from Wisconsin, so you know I’ve got to do the cheese.”
Ingredients: Beef sticks, cheese, pretzels
Jerome
“I made it 2 hours ago. Already ate a bit of the bagel actually.”
Ingredients: Bagel, pretzels, cheddar pretzels, string cheese, sausage
Jason
“My friend put it together for me, and I drove us here. [Does that mean you’ll be the DD?] Oh heck no, we’re taking an Uber back to the hotel.”
Ingredients: Pretzels, mixed nuts, chocolate, mint
Stephanie
“There was a group of us that contributed to the necklaces. We go twice a year, so by now we’re pretty good.”
Ingredients: Cheese, beef sticks, Oreos, Ritz, Scooby Doo gummy snacks
Mark and Cedar
“Ours may be the most “bourgeoisie” necklaces. We tried for the raw-looking approach. Someone with a dinosaur chicken nugget necklace was handing out the Trump [penis] stickers.”
Ingredients: Peanut butter cups, cookies, pretzels, bread, cheese, jalapenos
Alicia
“I just had a bunch of stuff I liked and put it all together.”
Ingredients: Chips, cheese, pretzels, Ritz
Caroline and Kim
“We wanted to make something balanced but also that looked good, like jewelry.”
Ingredients: Fruit snacks, jerky, pretzels, chocolate covered pretzels, cereal
Sam, Alec, and Sara
“We actually hole-punched some bacon for the necklaces too but it didn’t stay on.”
Ingredients: Popcorn, pretzels, chocolate donuts, bacon
Emily and Mike
“We wanted to keep our coats from getting messy. The zipper is an easy access too, just flip it up and eat!”
Ingredients: brownies, Cheetos, cheese, pretzels
Beth
“We just went to a nearby grocery story.”
Ingredients: Funyuns, pretzels, cookies
Jennifer
“I just really like Pringles.”
Ingredients: Pringles, Apple Jacks, pretzels
Nic
“I was making this and my buddy shows up like ‘I’ve got a surprise!’ Someone else I was with ate hers and everyone cheered. It was a crowning moment.”
Ingredients: Lunchable, cheese, pretzels, M&Ms