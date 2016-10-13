You're invited! Cocktailian tickets on presale now

Get your presale tickets now for our third annual Cocktailian, featuring a variety of libations from both local and national distilleries and wineries.

From neat sips of micro-distilled spirits to tastes of craft cocktails, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in 20+ premium samples coming from the Twin Cities and beyond. You'll see 11 Wells, Du Nord Distillery, J. Carver, Vikre, Tattersall, Twin Spirits, Bet Vodka, Proximo Spirits, Five Vodka, Lawless Distilling, Far North Spirits, Bittercube, 45th Parallel Distillery, Panther Distillery, Twin Spirits, and more.

Also check out demos by renowned local mixologists, restaurant samples from Pinstripes, Red Stag Supper Club, Caffrey's Deli, Cherry on Top Confections, Augustine's Bakery, Trout Air Tavern, and the Happy Gnome, plus live music.

Here are the details:



Thursday, December 8

Depot Hotel, Minneapolis

6-10 p.m.

6 p.m. VIP early entry + swag bag

7 p.m. General admission entry

21+

cocktailian.citypages.com City Pages Cocktailian presented by Coldwell Banker BurnetThursday, December 8Depot Hotel, Minneapolis6-10 p.m.6 p.m. VIP early entry + swag bag7 p.m. General admission entry21+

Go here to get your tickets before they're all sold out!

Presale runs from today, October 13 until Sunday, October 16. Use promo code: SPIRITS

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 17.

