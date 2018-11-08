We sent two women back to the Senate, elected Ilhan Omar by a three-to-one margin, turned the state House blue, and turned out more mid-term voters than ever. (Literally.) Things went about as well as could be expected.

In Minneapolis, there was good news for forward-thinking tippers (and tipplers), too. Voters passed ballot question No. 1, which means your friendly neighborhood restaurant now has the option to serve cocktails.

A refresher: There was an antiquated Minneapolis city charter that limited all-out liquor licenses to restaurants within a certain geographical range. Known as the "seven-acre rule," it meant that to serve hard alcohol, restaurants outside downtown Minneapolis had to be within a stretch of seven contiguous commercial districts.

Did your neighborhood hangout want a liquor license, prior to Tuesday? Sure! Have fun navigating the lengthy, costly, and terrible process that is obtaining an exemption from the state legislature!

Ballot question No. 1 let voters decide, with a "yes" vote, to chop the section of the charter giving the state legislature control over license applications. And on Tuesday, a majority of voters did just that. Question 1 passed by a 72 percent to 28 percent margin -- not quite as overwhelming as DFL U.S. Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, but pretty damn decisive nonetheless.

Your favorite little bistro can't pop bottles of Patrón just yet; they'll still have to apply for a liquor license like anyone else. They'll also have to have a kitchen, a full menu, and make a “substantial amount of income from food sales.”

But either way, it's another blow to lingering Prohibition-era "blue law" booze restraints, and a big win for our ever-booming cocktail culture. (Y'all been to been to Colita yet?)