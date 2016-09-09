We suppose that depends on whether you prefer summer or fall, and whether you are a glass half full, or a glass half empty person. Either way, your glass (and your plate) will be quite full indeed this month. Here are all the ways to eat and drink this month, and a few events in October, too:

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives at Red Wagon Pizza and Prairie Dogs

Guy Fieri was burning all over town in his hotrod earlier this year, and the product of his spiky blonde labors are now coming to pass.

Red Wagon Pizza is hosting a viewing party for their air date on Friday, September 9 (that’s today) at the restaurant. The party starts at 5 p.m., the show airs at 8 p.m., and there will be a bounce house for the kids, beers for you, and $4 slices of pizza and housemade ice cream sandwiches for everybody.

5416 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-259-7174

redwagon-mpls.com

Prairie Dogs is hosting a party too, on their air date of Friday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy samples of Foietine and other specialty food items, as well as discounted beer and wine. Air time is 8 p.m.

Attend two local screening parties of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Facebook

Flour Power

Still confused about the whole artisanal grains and locally milled flour movement? Go to Food Building on Monday, September 12, and a consortium of bakers, pastry chefs, and farmers will discuss, explain, and serve you hors d'oeuvres and cocktails too. Tickets to Flour Power are $25 to $75 and can be purchased here.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Food Building 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

612-545-5555

foodbuilding.com

Drink bubbly in a mansion, as you so rightly deserve

Want to drink expensive bubbles in beautiful places? Of course you do. Veuve Clicquot is coming to town to see that you do just that. They’re touring around the country to spread the good word about the yellow label, and the weekend of September 9 marks your weekend standing around looking chic with a frosty flute in your hand.

On Friday, September 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. join Veuve at the brand new Mansion at Uptown, for live music, a raffle, and you know, champagne. It's open to the public with nibblers and drinkies available for purchase.

On Saturday the 10th, head to Union Rooftop for more of the same. $30 VIP tickets get you access to the buffet and a glass of Yellow Label. Purchase tickets here.

Mansion at Uptown

2901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

612-444-3337

mansionmpls.com

Union Rooftop

731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

612-455-6690

unionmpls.com

Pollination at Birch Farm

And on Sunday, September 11, nurse your hangover by heading over to Birch Farm in Stillwater, where indie bands, food trucks, Surly, and lots of others, including you, will converge. This “party with a purpose” supports the ongoing effort to save the bees. Tickets are $18-$50 and can be purchased here.

Pollination

Noon to 6 p.m.

10020 Norell Avenue North, Stillwater

Charlie Awards Hot Topics

In the lead up to November’s Charlie Awards (the food industry Oscars) you’re invited to Hot Topics on September 13 where industry experts come together to chat about industry stuff. This month’s topic is “innovation.” Naturally, there will be drinks. Tuesday, September 13, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m

Charlie Awards Hot Topics

Rayette Lofts

261 5th Street East in Saint Paul

rayettelofts.com

Free and open to the public

World Fare on Grand

Grand Avenue is home to some of the longest-standing restaurants in the cities, and Dixies and Saji Ya are two of the longest standing of them all. Toss in Emmett’s Public House, the complex’s latest addition (all three are owned by the same entity) and you’ve got Creole/Cajun, Sushi, and Irish cuisine all under one roof. The block is celebrating its worldliness (and 30 years in business) by throwing a big party called World Fare on Saturday, September 24, from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and include food from all three establishments, a beer and a bump, sumo wrestling, giant beer pong, karaoke, and more. Purchase tickets here.

World Fare on Grand

695 Grand Ave., St. Paul

worldfareongrand.com

Saint Paul Food Opera

We’ve heard of food pairings of all kinds but what about food paired with music? Zeitgeist New Music Quartet, composer Ben Houge, and a roster of Saint Paul chefs are teaming up to mix the musical and culinary arts in what they’re calling the Saint Paul Food Opera. (Look out Minneapolis, St. Paul is fast becoming the more progressive town!)

Tickets are $35 for lunch, $70 for dinner, and events take place October 6-8 at Studio Z in Lowertown.

Purchase tickets here.

Saint Paul Food Opera

275 East Fourth Street, Suite 200, St. Paul

zeitgeistnewmusic.org/saint-paul-food-opera.html

Whiskey a Go Go

The Commodore may be known for being a shrine to the Art Deco period, but on Tuesday, September 16, they’re springing forward to the ’60s for Whiskey a Go Go, a period-party where guests are encouraged to rock their vintage best for dancing, whiskey tasting, hors d'oeuvres nibbling, vintage movie clip screening, and more. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased here.

Whiskey a Go Go at The Commodore

79 Western Ave. N., St. Paul

651-330-5999

thecommodorebar.com

