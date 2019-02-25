Young Joni closed 'until further notice' after fire

That's why we're heartbroken to report a fire started there Sunday evening, clearing the restaurant of employees and customers. The Minneapolis Fire Department arrived at the scene sometime around 6 p.m., and reported that the fire was under control, and no one was hurt.

Well, not seriously injured -- but we bet a few people were a little "hurt" by not getting a pizza or snack from among Young Joni's fire-roasted menu items. The fire's cause is "under investigation," but it's not a bad guess to think it might've originated in that smoky kitchen... just like so many delicious food items have.

Young Joni announced it would stay closed "until further notice," and that it, like the fire department, is looking into the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, Ann Kim's pizzas can still be found at Pizzeria Lola and Hello Pizza, and we'd encourage you to throw the budding entrepreneur a little money while this place is closed. Let's hope it's back in business soon. This is good pizza weather, and Kim knows what she's doing.