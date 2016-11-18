City Pages

Young Joni back bar is softly open tonight

Friday, November 18, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
itemprop

Go and see if it's really true that the paint is barely dry. Photo courtesy of Young Joni Facebook Page

If you simply cannot wait one more second to get a load of Ann Kim’s new restaurant Young Joni in Northeast, head over tonight for a little soft opening.

It’s just the back bar that’s open, and Kim (of Pizzeria Lola) said she’s borrowing furniture from friends and the paint is barely dry. "But the reel-to-reel is playing and the cocktails are flowing."

No word yet on whether the wood fire is burning (Young Joni will be an all wood-fired menu, including pizza and grilled meats with a Korean edge).

Things get started at 4 p.m tonight, November 18, and they’re calling it a “sweet little house party," so go and be sweet about it. Young Joni is just a newborn baby, after all. 


165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis (next to Dangerous Man Brewery)
Youngjoni.com

Comments

More from Food & Drink

Sponsor Content