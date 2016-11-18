Young Joni back bar is softly open tonight

It’s just the back bar that’s open, and Kim (of Pizzeria Lola) said she’s borrowing furniture from friends and the paint is barely dry. "But the reel-to-reel is playing and the cocktails are flowing."

No word yet on whether the wood fire is burning (Young Joni will be an all wood-fired menu, including pizza and grilled meats with a Korean edge).

Things get started at 4 p.m tonight, November 18, and they’re calling it a “sweet little house party," so go and be sweet about it. Young Joni is just a newborn baby, after all.



165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis (next to Dangerous Man Brewery)

Youngjoni.com