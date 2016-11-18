Young Joni back bar is softly open tonight
If you simply cannot wait one more second to get a load of Ann Kim’s new restaurant Young Joni in Northeast, head over tonight for a little soft opening.
It’s just the back bar that’s open, and Kim (of Pizzeria Lola) said she’s borrowing furniture from friends and the paint is barely dry. "But the reel-to-reel is playing and the cocktails are flowing."
No word yet on whether the wood fire is burning (Young Joni will be an all wood-fired menu, including pizza and grilled meats with a Korean edge).
Things get started at 4 p.m tonight, November 18, and they’re calling it a “sweet little house party," so go and be sweet about it. Young Joni is just a newborn baby, after all.
165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis (next to Dangerous Man Brewery)
Youngjoni.com
