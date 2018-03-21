You still have time to make egg-cellent Easter brunch reservations

Eggs are also associated with Easter since many Christians traditionally cut them out of their diets during Lent. Easter was a day to break those restrictions and savor the food that was once again permissible. So what better way to celebrate the coming of spring (it is coming back, right?) and rebirth than with an all-you-can-eat make-your-own omelet bar? Bust out your bonnet and make your reservations for Easter brunch now so you can have first crack at all the eggy delights you can handle and more.

Surly Brewing

Imagine Surly’s taproom. Now imagine it filled with an all-you-can-eat Easter brunch. They’re calling it “impossibly huge,” and promise that you’ll break your brain trying to comprehend it. No word on whether or not they’ll offer first aid stations for this eventuality, but we do know that the list of offerings is, indeed, huge. Chill out by the seafood station for some smoked mussels and pickled herring, or tuck into brisket and ham at the carving station. Also available will be an array of salads -- the cauliflower and chickpea salad sounds delish -- along with egg dishes and so very much more. PLUS: There’s an Easter egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. (Better hurry: Just a few slots remain.) 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com

Price: $35 per person/$15 for kids 6-12/free for kids 5 and under

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Info here

St. Genevieve

Bring some French flair to your Easter celebrations with a two-course prix fixe brunch at St. Genevieve. Nab a seat by the front wall of windows for optimal sunshine as you choose from a selection of dishes meant to evoke spring. St. Genevieve will have additional plates available too, as well as pastries, oysters, and beignets. There will, of course, be champagne. (St. Genevieve is no longer on OpenTable; book instead through their new reservation system, Tock.) 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-4843, stgmpls.com

Price: $31/person

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Info here



Copper Hen

Brunch the day away at Copper Hen! For Easter, they’re serving up an all-you-can-eat buffet feast that includes such tempting fare as cheddar biscuits and sausage gravy, bread pudding French toast, and root vegetable hash and herbs. Should you cheekily order a Corpse Reviver cocktail? That’s on you, though you must, of course, get a little pastry or two to complement your meal. When at the Copper Hen… 2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-2221, copperhenkitchen.com

Price: $27.95 per person/$12.95 kids 10 and under/free for children 3 and under

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Info here

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Add a dose of nature to your Easter brunch at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. After enjoying the made-to-order omelet station and dousing your Belgian waffles in Arboretum maple syrup, take a stroll through the grounds (should the weather allow it). If the weather isn’t so hospitable? Keep brunching! Build your own parfait with some University of Minnesota honey. Snack on the Norwegian smoked salmon, or go for the turkey and cornbread stuffing. Round things out with a slice of carrot cake. Or two. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu

Price: $35 for members/$40 for non-members/$18 children 12 and under

Hours: Begins at 9:30 a.m., last reservation at 1:30 p.m.

Info here

The Saint Paul Hotel

If your Easter style is grand and lavish, the Saint Paul Hotel is the spot for you. With six different buffet stations (and live music), you’ll have the choice of fresh fruits and salads, a carving station with bourbon honey glazed ham, hearty main dishes, classic breakfast fare, and an assortment of all kinds of desserts. We’ve got our eye on the braised leg of lamb with tomato-harissa sauce as well as the malted waffle station with a trio of fruit sauces. (Limited reservations remain.) 350 Market St., St. Paul; 651-228-3860, saintpaulhotel.com

Price: $54 per person/$21 children 4-10/Free for children under 3

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Info here

Jax Cafe

Wear your stretchy pants to Northeast mainstay Jax Cafe to fully enjoy their Easter brunch buffet spread. Fill your plate with some slices of the grand steamship round of beef, eggs Benedict, apple pancakes, and Polish sausage. Still hungry? Sample the assorted cheeses and salads, then line up at the dessert table. Jax Cafe has been serving good food to the neighborhood for 85 years, so you’re sure to leave feeling satisfied. (They're booked up as of March 20 but encourage you to call this weekend -- people tend to drop off in the weeks leading up to the brunch.) 1928 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7297, jaxcafe.com

Price: $43.95 per person/$17.95 for children 12 and under

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Info here