You could be eating breakfast at Benedict's

Benedict's is the latest from Mike Rakun, chef-owner of Mercy Bar & Dining Room in Minneapolis. In March, he told the Star Tribune that downtown Wayzata was hurtin' for a good breakfast spot, so he's opened one -- a "modern diner" that's "fun, simple, and approachable, making it a quintessential breakfast joint in a quintessential lakeside town," according to a release.

No menu online yet, but recent posts on the (still somewhat sparse) Benny's Instagram show "Yeehaw Huevos Rancheros" and the brioche french toast with apples and whipped cream pictured above. There's also a bostock, a brioche-based breakfast pastry topped with frangipane, sliced almonds, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Benedict's serves breakfast and lunch and has a full bar, with seating for 144.

And yes... it looks like they've got eggs Benedict on the menu, too.

Benedict's

845 Lake St. E., Wayzata

952-923-1903

benedictswayzata.com