Sweet buns studded with raisins and topped with a cross made from icing, these classic Easter treats are still available at several Twin Cities bakeries.

P.J. Murphy’s Bakery

This hidden gem of a bakery in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland neighborhood is offering hot cross buns through Saturday by special order, with a 24-hour notice required. Buns are sold in packages of six for $7. 1279 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-9292, pjmurphybakery.com

Wuollet

Wuollet has limited quantities of hot cross buns on hand at all of their locations, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to be on the safe side. A one-day notice is required for pre-orders, and buns can be picked up through Saturday. They’re priced at $2.75 each and feature your choice of a vanilla icing cross or a baked almond meringue cross. Multiple locations, wuollet.com

Breadsmith

Hot cross buns flavored with cinnamon, orange, and a sweet citrus icing are selling through Saturday at Breadsmith’s three locations. Due to limited quantities, calling ahead is recommended, and the order cut off is Friday at noon. Individual buns are $1.50, with a six-pack priced at $8.50. You can also get a tray of nine mini buns for $10.50 or a hot cross loaf for $6.95. Multiple locations, breadsmithmn.com

Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

For the true procrastinator, Baker’s Field’s naturally leavened hot cross buns are available through Easter Sunday at Eastside Co-op, Seward Co-op, Surdyk’s, and Lakewinds Co-op. Six-packs are delivered fresh daily. bakersfieldflour.com