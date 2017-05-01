You can get Jimmy John's sandwiches on Sun Country flights now

So queried many an '80s comic, none of whom had the cosmic foresight to anticipate Monday's big airplane food news: Jimmy John's sandwiches are now available on Sun Country flights.

That's right, folks. Beginning today, the Eagan-based airline is selling "Mini Jimmy's" for $6 on all domestic flights. JJ's owner might be a noted elephant killer, but dammit his sammies are delicious. Expect 'em on international flights soon, Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

The popular Illinois-based sandwich chain now appears alongside several Minnesota favorites on Sun Country menus, including beers from Surly and Lift Bridge, booze from Crooked Water Spirits, popcorn from Angie’s Boomchickapop, and burger seasoning from Lions Tap.

Sun Country appears to be doubling down on its Minnesota roots. Just last month, the third-largest carrier out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport renamed its fleet after Minnesota lakes. The senior aviation reporter at City Pages was quick to point out that Sun Country ignored Itasca County's very-real Big Dick Lake, and offered 94 other hilarious alternatives.

Haven't gotten your fill of airplane food content? Here's NPR examining the bumpy evolution of sky grub throughout the decades.