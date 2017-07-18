As University of Minnesota students wander off campus, like drunk baby birds, their first and favorite stop is often Legends, which is now available for $1.37 million.

The neighborhood-y bar at 825 E. Hennepin Ave. comes with a full kitchen set-up, 14 TVs, tables/chairs, DJ equipment -- basically everything that currently makes Legends hum. Built in 1969, the 7,052-square-foot property was last sold in 2009 for $700,000, according to Hennepin County records. It's been Legends since 1990.

Why is the current owner selling? We called the listing agent to ask, but haven't heard back yet. Here's hoping future ownership maintains the "legendary" happy hour, featuring taps, bottles, and rails for $2.75, plus discounted appetizers, from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cheap, no-nonsense booze is the Legends way, after all. This Yelp review from Hannah T. sums up the emotional connection many former Gophers have with the place:

"Oh Legends, how do I feel about you? When I visited you when I was 21, I thought you were the greatest place ever, and now that I live like two minutes away from you I can't help but like you. I miss some of your deals, like the college night with 2-4-1 mugs -- so good, so drunk."

Then again, the property listing teases the .28-acre parcel as an "opportunity for new owner/investor or redevelopment," so that could mean the wrecking ball.

Here are some more photos of Legends, courtesy of Bill Wolfson Commercial Real Estate.