That's a roundabout way of saying: Just in time for Saturday's contest for Paul Bunyan's Axe, Finnegan's Brew Co. rolled out a special Gophers vs. Badgers border battle beer.

It's a fresh hop IPA called Running with the Axes, featuring Minnesota-grown hops and a muscular ABV of 6.8%. The label is red, which runs counter to the "better dead than red" cries you'll here from oh-so-many drunk Gophers fans, but Finnegan's PR makes it clear that this is, in fact, a spiritually pro-Gophs brewski. Running with the Axes will be available this weekend at TCF Bank Stadium and area liquor stores.

The specialty beer comes amid a Gophers season that, uncharacteristically, has fans guzzling out of triumph and not the typical despair. Coach P. J. Fleck's 10-1 squad enters Saturday's home rivalry game against Wisconsin with the Big 10 West title on the line, something even the most optimistic Gopher fans would've struggled to predict entering the season.

No. 9 Minnesota and No. 13 Wisconsin kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Minneapolis. Last year, the Gophers took the Paul Bunyan Axe trophy from the Badgers for the first time in 14 years.

Now let's all enjoy Goldy defacing Wisconsin signage: